Unemployment claims soar in North Dakota

There have been more than 19,000 claims filed in a roughly 3-week period

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND professor says three main factors are impacting North Dakota’s current economy: Coronavirus, the oil price war and the potential for spring flooding.

Since North Dakota reported its first case of Coronavirus on March 11th, there have been more than 19,000 unemployment claims.

The state saw around 23,000 unemployment claims for all of 2019.

According to Dr. David Flynn, the longevity of the situation we’re in is a key factor in how the state of our economy plays out.

“The longer these things go on, the more economic adjustment and, in reality, economic pain we’re likely to face,” says Flynn.

Nearly 29 percent of current unemployment claims are from the accommodation and food service sector.