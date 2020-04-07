Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Give Out Easter Baskets To Families In The F-M Area

The store had to close its doors on March 18 due to COVID-19.

FARGO, N.D. – The thrift stores were left with an Easter overstock and decided to make prepackaged baskets.

Some of the things in the baskets are: dye kits, empty Easter eggs, Easter decor, chalks and toys.

The baskets are $5 and all the money goes to the ranch.

“We thought this was a way we could marry both of them and give folks some well over 5 dollar worth of easter basket and also help the kids at the ranch,” says Lisa Olson, from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

Seven stores throughout North Dakota are giving out the baskets.