Fargo Boy Has a Parade of Friends Drive By To Celebrate His Birthday

FARGO N.D. — A Fargo family was supposed to be celebrating a birthday on the beaches of Florida.

They had to cancel their plans to head south for vacation, but still had an idea to help celebrate their oldest son’s birthday.

Tim and Holly Fiechtner arranged to have friends and family drive by to help wish their son Nels a happy 11th birthday.

15 to 25 cars drove by to honk their horns and deliver presents and candy.

As we were talking with Nels another car drove by to say happy birthday to him during the interview. “So basically that’s just been happening for the past 30 minutes. People have been coming over here wishing me a happy 11th birthday,” says Fiechtner.

The family also bought a new puppy named Fudge to help get through the extended period of isolation.