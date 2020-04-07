West Fargo Park District Awards Creative Easter Egg Designs With Home Deliveries

WEST FARGO N.D. — Tuesday would have been the annual West Fargo Easter egg hunt, but this year the holiday festivities are being brought to some families.

West Fargo Parks District posted a template of an Easter egg on their Facebook and asked families to decorate them and put them in their windows.

The most creative designs were then awarded with a box of local goodies.

The surprise baskets all have a dozen bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes and a gift card to local restaurants.

“Typically we do an Easter egg hunt party at one of our facilities and we have the traditional Easter egg hunt with the Easter bunny and crafts and all sorts of activities for the kids and the community to do, but since that isn’t happening we brainstormed and came up with this idea instead,” says West Fargo Parks Events and Communications Specialist Katie Ettish.

You will be able to find more activities on the West Fargo Park District Facebook page.