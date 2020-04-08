Coronavirus relief coming for farmers Rep. Peterson says

WASHINGTON – Callers in Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson’s telephone town hall are worried farmers aren’t getting enough Coronavirus relief.

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program offers loans to keep companies afloat. However, it’s only available to businesses with employees.

Congressman Peterson says the House is looking to pass a bill Friday with a provision from the SBA to make loans available to farmers. He says the Department of Agriculture is also looking into payments like the ones made for trade disputes.

“They’re going to get paid out by the USDA on a per acre or per animal basis. In the case of dairy, it’s probably so much per 100 weight and that should come out in the next week or two,” Peterson explained.

Peterson says that money would not have to be paid back.