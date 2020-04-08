NDSCS Continuing Distance Learning Through Summer, Adding Hands-on Course in Fall

Summer classes take place from June 2 through July 24.

WAHPETON, N.D.–Distance and online learning will continue through the summer for students and faculty members at the North Dakota State College of Science.

School officials say there will be a limited number of face-to-face classes from June 29 through July 24, but the school has created what is is calling a Technical Skills Session scheduled from August 3 through August 21.

The Technical Skills Session is a three-week on-site instructional period in which students will take hands-on classes to learn technical instruction that was otherwise missed during the spring semester due to COVID-19.

NDSCS President John Richman says, “I applaud the faculty for the creative solutions they have identified to continue to provide state-of-the-art instruction during this unprecedented time. The creation of a Technical Skills Session is a great example of the innovation our entire NDSCS team has demonstrated to ensure students receive necessary hands-on learning.”

Not all students will qualify for the Technical Skills Session. Students will work with instructors to determine if the classes are available to them.