Bernie Sanders supporter ‘scared’ for the nation now more than ever

Andrea Denault says she does not believe former Vice President Joe Biden is capable of beating Donald Trump

FARGO, N.D. — Some Bernie Sanders supporters in the area are weighing their options after he withdrew from the Democratic presidential nomination race.

Andrea Denault of Fargo says it’s important for voters to remember that although Sanders is no longer running for president, his name is still on the ballot.

States that have yet to vote in the Democratic primaries can vote for Sanders to gather more delegates and influence the party’s platform at the convention.

Denault says she’s afraid of what the future holds.

“I am not feeling optimistic,” she says. “I am feeling probably more scared for my country now than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Denault says Sanders’ ideologies like Medicare for All are needed now more than ever amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

She does not believe former Vice President Joe Biden is capable of beating Donald Trump in November.