Fargo high schools participate in #BeTheLight Movement

Davies, Fargo North, Fargo South turn stadium lights on as a signal of hope

FARGO, N.D. — Three Fargo high schools are participating in the national #BeTheLight movement.

Fargo North, Fargo South and Davies high schools turned on the lights in their stadiums at 8:00 p.m. this evening for twenty minutes and twenty seconds.

The schools join many others across the country who are lighting up to offer a sign of hope and support for students, schools, and communities who have been left without the ability to gather for events and activities during this time. The idea is to let the community know that they are in this together and eventually, things will return to normal.

Students and community members were asked not to gather, but to enjoy the lights from afar.