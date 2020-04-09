Relevant Life Church brings Easter Bunny to kids home

The church is is set to visit 270 homes in three days

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Easter Sunday may look a little different this year, but one church is making sure kids will still get a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Normally, the Relevant Life Church of Moorhead holds an annual Easter egg hunt for kids to celebrate the holiday, but with everyone social distancing, the Church found a new way to bring some joy.

From Thursday to Saturday, they will be driving around the Fargo-Moorhead area and making stops at children’s home so the Easter Bunny can say hello.

“We just figured that we would bring the church to the community and go out and bring some joy, especially right now where people are just kind of trying to find things to look forward to,” says Pastor Travis Linn.

Linn says the Easter Bunny is already scheduled to visit 270 homes in those three days.