Fargo Company Launches Billboard Egg Hunt

FARGO, ND — iDIGITAL Advertising, a local Fargo company is putting a new spin on the Easter egg hunt.

It’s encouraging neighbors to support local businesses that are being negatively impacted by COVID-19 while getting out of the house all while safely social distancing.

On Saturday, April 11th, and Sunday, April 12th from 12:00PM – 5:00PM each day, iDIGITAL encourages the Fargo community to drive around and participate in the first ever Fargo Billboard Hunt.

There will be a secret clue that you will have to collect from all billboards in order to solve the puzzle and win your prize.

How to participate:

  1. Download the printable scavenger map from iDIGITAL’s Facebook Page.
  2. Follow the map and visit each billboard location listed.
  3. Look for the bunny ears and collect the letter that you see on each billboard. Each billboard location will have TWO ads for you to collect TWO letters.
  4. Once all letters are collected, solve the puzzle to win your prize!
  5. In order to win your prize you must take a selfie with your solved puzzle and tag iDIGITAL on Facebook and use the hashtag #FargoBillboardHunt
  6. The first 300 people to submit their entry will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes!

 

 

