Fargo Company Launches Billboard Egg Hunt

FARGO, ND — iDIGITAL Advertising, a local Fargo company is putting a new spin on the Easter egg hunt.

It’s encouraging neighbors to support local businesses that are being negatively impacted by COVID-19 while getting out of the house all while safely social distancing.

On Saturday, April 11th, and Sunday, April 12th from 12:00PM – 5:00PM each day, iDIGITAL encourages the Fargo community to drive around and participate in the first ever Fargo Billboard Hunt.

There will be a secret clue that you will have to collect from all billboards in order to solve the puzzle and win your prize.

How to participate: