Fargo Company Launches Billboard Egg Hunt
FARGO, ND — iDIGITAL Advertising, a local Fargo company is putting a new spin on the Easter egg hunt.
It’s encouraging neighbors to support local businesses that are being negatively impacted by COVID-19 while getting out of the house all while safely social distancing.
On Saturday, April 11th, and Sunday, April 12th from 12:00PM – 5:00PM each day, iDIGITAL encourages the Fargo community to drive around and participate in the first ever Fargo Billboard Hunt.
There will be a secret clue that you will have to collect from all billboards in order to solve the puzzle and win your prize.
How to participate:
- Download the printable scavenger map from iDIGITAL’s Facebook Page.
- Follow the map and visit each billboard location listed.
- Look for the bunny ears and collect the letter that you see on each billboard. Each billboard location will have TWO ads for you to collect TWO letters.
- Once all letters are collected, solve the puzzle to win your prize!
- In order to win your prize you must take a selfie with your solved puzzle and tag iDIGITAL on Facebook and use the hashtag #FargoBillboardHunt
- The first 300 people to submit their entry will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes!