Fargo Theatre Gets Over $2,000 In Grant Money

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Theatre is getting a big helping hand from big name celebrities.

The theatre received a $2,500 grant as part of a national fund to support art house cinemas that have closed due to the Coronavirus. Contributors include the Criterion Collection and Oscar-nominated directors Christopher Nolan, and Wes Anderson.

Staff say the funds are greatly appreciated as the theatre continues to take donations and sell gift cards.

“Our doors may be closed but we still have expenses everyday. It takes a lot just to keep the lights on the Fargo Theatre so this 25 hundred dollar grant is going to be huge to us,” Executive Director Emily Beck said.

