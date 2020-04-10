YMCA of Cass and Clay Offers Virtual Workouts and Activities

FARGO, N.D.–The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is offering virtual workout and activity classes to community members.

The fitness classes include yoga, Tabata, Freestyle Boxing, ‘Mommy and Me’ and more.

The activity classes are for kids and families to try science experiments, crafts and recipes together.

The majority of the courses are free and posted to the YMCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Exclusive virtual classes will be offered for members only and provided through YMCA directly to members.

For more information, visit : ymcacassclay.org/stayhealthy