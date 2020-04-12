308 North Dakotans Test Positive For COVID-19

FARGO, ND — North Dakota now has more than 300 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now also 8 people who have died due to the coronavirus.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

· Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, close contact

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread

· Female age 10-19 from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, under investigation

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

10,350 – Total Tested (+270 individuals from yesterday)

10,042 – Negative (+255 individuals from yesterday)

308 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

12 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Recovered (+2 individuals from yesterday)

8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)