Downtown Fargo Bar Switches It’s Easter Sunday Brunch To Curbside Pick Up

They Sold Out Of The Meals In Advance.

FARGO, N.D. — A downtown Fargo restaurant is serving Sunday brunch for people to take home.

The Boiler Room switched from it’s annual sit down brunch to a curbside meal.

Staff bagged up meals that also included free Mimosa’s to-go for people who pre-ordered online.

They sold out of the meals in advance.

Staff say that it’s great to see so many sales being made but say they can’t wait for the traditional sit down brunch next year.