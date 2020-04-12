Fargo Perkins Now Offers Grocery Items For Customers

FARGO, N.D. — Perkins in Fargo may be able to help you with knocking out some items on your grocery list.

The breakfast diner is offering meals to go but the restaurant is also selling bulk grocery items for pickup and delivery.

The chain is selling bulk meats, produce and items like toilet paper.

The district manager for the store says offering groceries directly to the customers helps support the community and helps keep employees on the payroll.

“You know we are open and operated by all of our people who are local and support and live in this community and your going to get the same great experience you get at Perkins,” Regional Manager Jay Robinson said.

