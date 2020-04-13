CVS Gives Free Easter Treats To Community Organizations
Across the country, CVS Pharmacy is donating over $5 million worth of seasonal treats
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — CVS stores in Minnesota are providing some spring cheer and Easter candy to several community organizations.
They donated seasonal treats over the weekend to families at Detroit Lakes Crisis & Resource Center.
The company also gave donations to churches and YMCA groups.
Across the country, CVS Pharmacy is donating over $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local organizations helping to serve their community during this unprecedented time.