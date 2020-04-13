Grand Forks Senior Center offering no-contact meal service for seniors

The center has started a meal drive through service for those 60+

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks county has the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, but they are still very worried about the seniors in the area who are concerned to be some of the most vulnerable.

While the Grand Forks Senior Center has closed, they are still focused on getting daily meals to seniors. To do so, they have started a meal drive through service.

Every weekday from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., those 60 and older are welcome to pick up hot meals. To avoid contact, the seniors roll down their back windows and staff places the food in the car for them.

“If the senior can’t come, we are encouraging them to have family members, friends, neighbors come and pick up the meals for them, so this is a good hot meal everyday,” said the Grand Forks Senior Center public relations manager Jami Schumacher in the weekly Grand Forks city briefing.

On average, the senior center said it is seeing 190 seniors picking up meals per day.