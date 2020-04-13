Main Avenue road project begins in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The final phase of Main Avenue’s road construction project begins in downtown Fargo.

Following last year’s phase that provided safer and easier travel from Veterans Memorial Bridge towards Broadway the final phase is aiming to do the same through the 1000 block of Main Avenue. The crews are focusing on road removal and underground work to improve water main and sewer systems.

Though parts of the road are closed, foot traffic will not be disturbed and business will not be closed for roadwork.

“After the project gets completed the road way will be improved, pedestrian facilities will be improved. It’ll look a lot like the section that we did before, there will be a lot of landscaping amenities,” Asst. District Engineer with the Department of Transportation Joe Peyerl said.

Drivers are asked to stay alert around the area and watch out for workers during road construction season.