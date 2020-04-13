Moorhead Police Request Help Locating Runaway

Brittney was reported as a runaway on April 12.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Brittney Ciera Wilson.

She is described as being 5’3″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black track suit style suit with three white stripes on the sides. Brittney is also believed to have a black and red backpack in her possession.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.