West Fargo Launches Website to Collect Feedback on Sheyenne Street Improvement Project

The website is open to feedback until Tuesday, April 21.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo has created a website in order to collect feedback on the proposed Sheyenne Street Improvements.

The website was created April 6 and is open to feedback until Tuesday, April 21.

The current improvements to Sheyenne Street include replacing underground utilities, narrowing the existing roadway width, increasing side path widths, slowing traffic, reducing access locations, building curb extensions and bulb-outs, improving lighting and installing streetscaping components.

The website has presentations and a video from City Engineer Dustin Scott explaining the improvements.

A Survey is available on the website, but the City will accept written statements or comments as well.

Written feedback can be mailed to Dylan Dunn at Moore Engineering Inc., 925 10th Avenue E, West Fargo, ND 58078. Comments can also be emailed to dylan.dunn@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” as the subject heading.

The website can be accessed here.