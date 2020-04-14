32 Below Playing Facebook Live Show To Benefit Great Plains Food Bank

Interactive Show Set For Friday, April 17th

One of the biggest local bands around is putting their money where there are mouths to feed.

32 Below is the latest band to put on a Facebook Live concert to help support the Great Plains Food Bank as they see increased demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

32 Below will go live on their own Facebook page and the Great Plains Facebook page this Friday, April 17th, at 7 p.m..

The food bank has seen more people needing food assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Band member Tyler Steinle says everyone is suffering. That’s why the band wants to help.

He says, “We’re all struggling with this together and I know a lot of people don’t have paychecks coming in and a lot of people are waiting for paychecks to come in. A lot of people are looking for work. We’re out of work ourselves.”

It’ll be an interactive show. Steinle says they’ll even take requests over Facebook Live.

He just can’t promise they’ll get all the lyrics right.

Click here for the Great Plains Food Bank Facebook Page.

Click here for the 32 Below Facebook Page.