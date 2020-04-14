Eagles Elementary’s Milligan named Fargo Public School’s Teacher of the Year

Milligan is a Student Performance Strategist at Eagles Elementary School

FARGO, N.D. — Kimmy Milligan was at home with her family practicing social distancing when she heard her name being called outside by the Cass County Sheriffs Office.

Thankfully she wasn’t under arrest, but she was in for a big surprise.

“It is my distinct pleasure, although this is not an ideal situation, to announce you as the Fargo Public School District’s Teacher,” said Fargo superintendent Rupak Gandhi.

The Eagles Elementary student performance strategist, who began teaching in 2007, received the honor in front of a select number of administrators while the rest of her colleagues watched through a staff meeting on zoom.

“You have received countless nominations for Teacher of the Year, just some expressing your continuous dedication to our students, our families and even our teachers who love the amount of coaching and support that you provide,” said Gandhi.

Milligan’s selection was based off a high praise from colleagues and administrators who describe her as positive, inspirational and an advocate for students.

“You model for students what it means to be dedicated, caring and resilient. Your enthusiasm for teaching, learning and love of children and forward thinking are unmatched. Thank you for loving and leading us to be better and do better every single day,” Eagles Elementary school principal Tanya Wrigley-Lingle said.

Although she was unable to have the typical award celebration in front of her students, Milligan accepted the award with gratitude.

“I am very grateful for this honor. I know it sounds cliche, but I am very humbled every day, getting to work for teachers that really do believe in the growth of all students,” says Milligan.

Milligan’s name will now be forwarded to the state’s Department of Public Instruction as a candidate for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.