Fargo Public Schools Announces Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year has been awarded to Eagles Elementary Student Performance Strategist Kimmy Milligan.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi surprised Milligan with the announcement at her home. Gandhi kept a safe distance, riding in a yellow school bus to tell Milligan the news.

The Eagles Elementary School staff also surprised Milligan with a Zoom meeting.

Milligan was chosen as 2020 Teacher of the Year based on testimonials from colleagues and administrators who describe her as innovative, positive and a leader among her peers.

Fargo Public Schools says, “She [Milligan] is praised for personalizing the learning experience for each student, celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion, creating a culture of positivity with students and staff, and bringing innovative solutions to the teaching platform to scaffold student learning.”

Milligan’s name will be sent to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as a candidate for North Dakota Teacher of the Year.