Should children wear face masks?

According to the CDC, it is recommended that kids ages two and older should when they go outside their home.

Health experts recommend kids under the age of two to stay at home as much as possible, and if you go out, it’s important to cover them.

They say it’s important that kids use masks that are breathable and comfortable.

They also encourage parents to discuss why it’s important to wear masks.

“You can say, you know what I really want you to be safe, I don’t want you to get sick and I don’t want other people to ger sick and right now it’s important for all of us to wear a mask when we’re outside of our home,” Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Hanson said.

Health experts also say you should encourage kids not to touch their face.