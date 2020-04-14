UND Hockey’s Michaud Signs with Winnipeg Jets Organization

Come to UND this season as Grad Transfer

GRAND FORKS, N.D.— (UND Athletics) Senior Westin Michaud has agreed to sign a professional contract with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, an affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. Michaud made the most of his one season at North Dakota, tying for the team lead in goals with 16, helping North Dakota to a National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season title and a 26-5-4 overall record.

Michaud came to UND as a graduate transfer, playing his first three seasons at Colorado College. For his collegiate career, the Cloquet, Minn., native piled up 45 goals, including 16 this season to tie for the team lead. A dozen of those goals came in the conference season to rank second in the league in that category.

North Dakota was 12-1-3 when Michaud scored a goal this past season and he tallied three game-winning goals. He paced the team with nine goals on the road, scoring the first goal of the game on four of those occasions. He had a streak of six straight road games with a goal as North Dakota lost just once in that stretch of games.