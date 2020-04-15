CARES Act is Also Making Sure Schools Are Funded During Disruption

BISMARCK N.D. — The CARES Act isn’t just helping out the working class.

It’s also making sure our schools still have the means to teach.

North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler answered questions about how school districts around the state can use the relief funds.

One requirement is districts and schools continue to pay its employees and contractors during the disruption.

Baesler also says there are plans to continue distance learning through summer programs and have drivers ed online if the social distancing restrictions continue.

“If at any point in time the governor lifts the restricted school access and school districts determine that that extended school year for our special needs students would be much better provided face to face we absolutely one hundred percent understand,” she says.

If you have any questions or comments about the remainder of the school year you can send an email to nddpi@nd.gov