Concordia College hosts Facebook Live series to talk about resources in the community

FARGO-Moorhead – One new live series aims to connect community suppliers with the general public.

Concordia College Campus Ministry is hosting Getting Over the Hump to talk about the needs within the community.

The online event is a way to educate the community about the resources available all around them. Wednesday’s focus: Hunger and Hunger Relief with Melissa Sobolik from the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Maybe you just have even a five gallon bucket you could fill it with dirt and put a couple tomato plants in it. Or a little larger container garden on a patio and just do a few vegetables and everything goes a long way,” Sobolik said.

Getting Over the Hump is a series of 15 minute Facebook Live conversations.