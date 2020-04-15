Fargo Post 2 VP, Former NDSU Baseball Coach Jim Pettersen Dies

Courtesy: Fargo Post 2

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Post 2 baseball is saddened to report Vice President Jim Pettersen passed away at a hospital in Arizona after losing his battle with covid-19.

He was diagnosed with the virus on April 2nd.

In the last report on his health, Pettersen was working toward getting off a ventilator.

Along with overseeing post two’s run to the American Legion World Series last summer, Pettersen coached North Dakota State baseball from 1985 to 1992.

The team is honoring Pettersen by having people who knew him post photos they have with him using #PrayersForPete.