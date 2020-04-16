Car Dealerships In The F-M Area Deal With New Normal Amid COVID-19

He says that he has seen an increase in sales of less expensive cars.

FARGO, N.D.- Good News Auto Sales in Fargo was used to selling four cars or more a week.

Now they are selling next to none.

The business mostly wholesales cars to other car dealerships, but it also sells lower priced cars to consumers.

They say due to COVID-19, everything has been at a standstill.

“The Minnesota ones, they’re shut down, you know the North Dakota ones are not buying anything until this all goes away. So, that has drastically affected our business,” says Andrew Rockhold, the Owner of Good News Auto Sales.