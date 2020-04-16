Department of Commerce Releases North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey

The survey became available early this week.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging North Dakotans to complete the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey.

The survey will help the state understand how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting communities and individuals across North Dakota.

People will be asked to provide experiences about how their lives have been effected going back to March 13 when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency.

Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel says, “By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, Commerce and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time. We encourage every North Dakotan to share their thoughts.”

Businesses will also be able to complete a survey similar to the community one in a few weeks.

The COVID-19 Community Impact Survey can be found here.