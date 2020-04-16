Man Arrested after High Speed Chase near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn.–A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled from police in a high speed chase near Alexandria.
A Minnesota State Trooper attempted a traffic stop near West Union at approximately 8 p.m., but the suspect fled westbound on I-94.
The Osakis Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department joined the pursuit as the suspect continued fleeing towards Alexandria.
An Osakis Police officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver and force the suspect’s vehicle to come to a stop. The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby swamp.
Officers pursued the suspect and arrested Jay Kyle Roberts for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and a felony arrest warrant.
Two passengers were released without charges.