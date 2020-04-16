Mass testing in Grand Forks for LM Wind Power

LM Wind Power is being thoroughly cleaned and is closed down until further notice

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Both State and Local Governments sprung into action quickly after there were 9 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Forks County, several of which were associated with the company LM Wind Power in Grand Forks.

The North Dakota National Guard, with help from members of Grand Forks public health, Devils Lake public health and the North Dakota Department of Health, led a process of mass testing for anyone who had come into close contact with those individuals.

“The Governor put this team together for situations just like this,” said the city of Grand Forks communication specialist John Bernstrom. “There is a hot spot. We need some mass testing. We need to get it done quickly.”

There are approximately 900 employees who work in the LM Wind Power factory which is considered an essential business.

The testing was limited to those who had close interactions with the individuals who tested positive and were associated with the factory.

“They reached out to those that were in close contact with them. Whether it is family members, roommates, coworkers and then they were directed to come to this mass testing clinic here. Is it for every employee? No. Is it for anyone in the general public? No. Those getting tested have been told to come here,” says Bernstrom.

Those invited remained in their cars during the entire process and were administered tests either with a swab up the nose or in the back of the throat.

The testing was extremely organized, as this was the fifth time the National Guard had preformed this kind of mass testing around the state.

“We have a set up where the individuals that were identified to be tested were given time slots when they should arrive so it wasn’t a wide open, everybody show up and we have a large rush of several hundred people that would come in for testing all at once,” said North Dakota National Guard’s Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan. “The flow has been very good and individuals have had very little wait time.”

Medical staff is prepared to administer up to 400 tests throughout the day, but are also ready to provide additional tests on Friday if not everyone on the list was able to get tested. Those who were tested are expected to get their results back in 48 to 72 hours.