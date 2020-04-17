Eventide in Fargo confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

The facility now has 13 total cases

FARGO, N.D. — Eventide confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19 at the senior living facility.

Eventide officials say 10 residents and two staff members at its Fargo location on 51st Street South tested positive.

They say they began taking extra precautions to stop the spread last week, after a single case was reported.

After the 12 new cases were confirmed, all residents and staff in the Care Center and Senior Living facility were tested.

No residents are currently hospitalized.