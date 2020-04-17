Force’s Lynden Breen Pursuing Hockey At Maine

Fargo Force assistant captain Lydnen finished the 2020 season leading the team in points (48)

FARGO, ND – Assistant captain Lyden Breen tells KVRR he’s lined up to attend the University of Maine starting in the fall. The forward finished the 2020 season with 48 points, 18 goals, and 30 assists, all of which lead the team. All that was despite time missed due to two shoulder separations, one in November and February. After that latest ailment, the West New Brunswick native got back to the ice quicker than anticipated.