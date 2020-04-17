Governor Walz Expands List of Outdoor Recreation Activities for Minnesotans

The Executive Order will go into effect on April 18 at 5 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order on Friday expanding the list of outdoor recreational activities that are allowed during the Stay-at-Home order.

Minnesotans will be able to enjoy activities such as golfing, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Residents are encouraged to take part in outdoor activities close to their home.

Gov. Walz says, “It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19. This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

The facilities that are being allowed to reopen or remain open include:

Bait shops for live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Public and private parks and trails

Golf courses and driving ranges

Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including: Marina services Dock installation and other lake services Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair



Campgrounds, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches and guided fishing remain closed.

The Executive Order will go into effect on April 18 at 5 a.m.