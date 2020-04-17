KFGO Selling New Quarantine Themed Clothing

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo radio station is looking to bring smiles and solidarity in the community with some fun new clothes.

KFGO is selling community COVID-19 hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Station director Joel Hietkamp says the idea came from interest from listeners.

He says during these hard times its important for people to stick together. He also says with people having to wear masks the shirts are able to bring a smile to peoples faces.

“It’s about sending a message to the public that we understand that the time we are in effects all of us and it’s one of those times where we can show that,” Heitkamp said.

