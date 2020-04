Moorhead Student Managers Show Off Ball-Shooting Skills

Riley Krueger and Zach Hilber find a skillful way to spend self isolation

MOORHEAD, MN – Moorhead’s Riley Krueger and Zach Hilber decided now was a good to time release something that had been in the works for two years and its just what we needed. The two seniors, who are student managers of the Spuds Boys Basketball team showed the internet that, though they manage all things off the court, they’ve got some skill on it.