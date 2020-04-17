Trollwood Performing Arts School Cancels 2020 Season

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Trollwood Performing Arts School has canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school says the decision was difficult to make, but the health of the students, volunteers, staff and audiences took priority.

The cancellation includes Trollwood Academy, Totally Trollwood Academy, Totally Trollwood Musical, Trollwood Conservatory, Mainstage Musical, ArtSpark, Trollwood Players and Trollwood Student Leadership program.

All performances of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella have also been canceled.

Executive Director Kathy Anderson says, “This is a heartbreaking announcement for us to make. We will miss the joyful energy our students bring to Trollwood each summer. In the future as normalcy begins to emerge, we look forward to creating some new and exciting arts educational opportunities for our students to enjoy. Until then, our best wishes remain with those we know as our Trollwood family during this difficult time. We look forward to creating a magical summer of 2021!”

Anyone who purchased tickets for Cinderella will be contacted. Registered students will also be contacted regarding their registration.

The canceled programs are not related to other events scheduled at Bluestem Center for the Arts.