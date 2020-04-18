Gun fired inside Grand Forks apartment

Police say nobody was hurt

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police respond to a gun going off inside a Grand Forks apartment at 3 o’clock on Saturday.

Authorities say the renter of the apartment notified them that he had mishandled a handgun when a round was fired.

The suspect is 30-year-old Giovanni Clark of Grand Forks.

The round went through a few walls in the apartment, and into an adjoining apartment where it was found, lodged in a wall.

Nobody was hurt.

Charges for Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits and Reckless Endangerment will be forwarded to prosecutors.

The Grand Forks Police Department says it responds to several of these calls per year and would like to remind people to properly check and unload their guns prior to handling.