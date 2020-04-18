North Dakota Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 In Grand Forks County

BISMARCK, ND- North Dakota has 528 total coronavirus cases.

A majority of the latest positive COVID-19 test in North Dakota is out of Grand Forks County, likely linked to the 424 administered at LM Wind Power.

Of the 90 new cases, 68 are from Grand Forks county with 16 from Cass. North Dakota sits at 528 total cases, 13 are currently hospitalized with 11 additional recoveries reported. Total recovered cases are 183.

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

Barnes County – 1

Burleigh County – 4

Cass County – 16

Grand Forks County – 68

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

12,963 – Total Tested (+621 individuals from yesterday)

12,435 – Negative (+532 individuals from yesterday)

528 – Positive (+90 individuals from yesterday)

* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Grand Forks County was from Minnesota and was removed from our positive total.

47 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

13 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

183 – Recovered (+11 individuals from yesterday)

9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)