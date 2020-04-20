ATV Driver In Fargo Hospital After Crash Causes Severe Facial Injuries
Authorities found 31-year-old Taylor Sells laying in a ditch
HUBBARD CO., Minn — A Bemidji man is in a Fargo hospital with extensive facial injuries after crashing his ATV.
The crash happening on Sunday afternoon on Hubbard County Road 4, north of Emmaville township.
Authorities found 31-year-old Taylor Sells laying in a ditch.
They say Sells was driving the ATV at a high rate of speed when he hit a driveway approach and went airborne.
Sells face hit the machine and he was thrown.
He was not wearing a helmet.
His condition is unknown at this time.