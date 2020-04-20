Cupcakes and Princesses Bring Social Distancing Joy

Addie usually rules from her Royal Cupcake Stand, but her, and her royal entourage, hit the streets and delivered a little sunshine and joy in the form of delicious cupcakes.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Social distancing can make even a sunny day seem a little gloomy.

Queen Addie wasn’t going to let that be the status quo though.

“It’s gonna take me a little while to get used to, but it’s nice, and it’s fun,” said Addie Loerzel of Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand. “It gives us something to do, but it also gives the princesses something to do, and we love that we are surprising all these kids today,” said Addie’s Mom and Royal Assistant, Marisa Loerzel.

This mission of joy began nearly a month ago.

Queen Addie put out a call to all of her princess friends to come together and deliver a little joy during a time where so little could be found.

Jessie and Allison Aamodt answered that call.

“We have a positive attitude and we sing while we work,” said Jessie Aamodt, a princess with the cupcake stand.

They have been Princesses for four years, and after a month of social distancing, they were ready to hop in their chariot and deliver some cupcakes.

“These two little girls and their little brother were just thrilled when we pulled up. The little boy was just running back and forth,” said Jessie and Allison Aamodt, “‘I’m so excited!’ he kept saying. He was very sweet and very excited to see all the princesses.”

Queen Addie’s mission is an overwhelming success, with 60 free deliveries, a ton of joy spread to the community, and donations to the Sunshine Foundation, a group that helps fulfill the dreams of ill and physically challenged kids.

“People don’t have a lot of money to spare right now,” said Marisa, “We’re all worried about paying rent and food and our last priority is making donations to a non-profit, so they are hurting too. This is a way that we can raise a few funds for them, but also put their name out there and let people know about them.”

And so while some of us are wondering what to do during isolation, Queen Addie isn’t.

She’ll be right here with us, shining in the sunlight, lifting a fog from a world that desperately needs it lifted.