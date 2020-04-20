Person at Centre Inc. facility tests positive for the coronavirus

FARGO, N.D. – The male Centre Inc. recovery center on 15th Street North in Fargo has a positive coronavirus case.

Centre Inc. Executive Director Josh Helmer says the person is asymptomatic and quarantined in a different location once their test came back positive Sunday in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Helmer says the center is working with the Department of Health to get additional testing and residents are quarantining.

Centre Inc. has been reducing the number of people living there over the past four to six weeks to have space to social distance residents.

Helmer says some were allowed to move to home confinement.