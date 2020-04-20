Statewide Coalition Launches Personal Protective Equipment Portal to Connect Needs, Resources

BISMARCK, N.D.–A group of North Dakota businesses have designed a portal to help fill the growing need for personal protective equipment in North Dakota.

The portal will function as a central hub for identifying PPE needs, connecting needs to available resources and ensuring the PPE being produced meets medical standards.

Gateway to Science partnered with North Dakota Information Technology, EduTech, and Microsoft Corp. to create the portal and identify technologies such as 3D printers to create cost-effective and reusable face shields.

Gateway to Science Executive Director Beth Demke says, “As a hands-on, science-focused organization, Gateway to Science saw an opportunity to bring organization, efficiency and effectiveness to the efforts of stakeholders who are finding innovative ways to help fill the need for PPE. With the new portal, we can help connect our medical community and other frontline workers to a network of available resources and help those with the greatest need.”

Anyone with 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC machines is encouraged to register on the PPE portal to help produce face masks and other equipment. Donations are also being accepted.

To view the PPE portal, visit: gatewaytoscience.org