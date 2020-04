West Fargo’s Binstock Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Binstock's Kill advances in bracket

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

This week, it was the first set of volleyball plays to be voted on and advance to the round of eight. This week it was West Fargo’s Erin Binstock taking home the win with 93 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Binstock and the Packers for moving on.