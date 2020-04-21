Concordia to Offer New Coursework-Based Admission Process

The new application process goes into effect immediately.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Concordia College has approved a new pathway for prospective students to apply for admission to the college.

Students, instead of submitting ACT or SAT scores, will have the opportunity to submit graded assignments, academic references and personal essays in addition to their high school transcript.

Students will then be given the chance to meet with admission representatives to provide insight into their high school record and submitted coursework.

Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Karl Stumo says, “Concordia has long sought to enroll a broad range of students from across the country. This new admission pathway will allow a greater number of students from a wider array of backgrounds to apply for admission to the college. The admission team looks forward to working with new students who may not have applied for admission to Concordia in the past.

