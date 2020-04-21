Families with Long-Term Care Facility Concerns Encouraged to Contact Ombudsman Program

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Human Services is encouraging families and friends with loved ones in long-term care facilities to continue reaching out to their Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for information and reassurance.

Visitor restrictions have prevented many families from personally checking on the health and well-being of their loved ones creating fear and growing concerns.

The Ombudsman Program staff wants to remind families that they advocate on behalf of long-term care residents and work with families and state health departments to open lines of communication and resolve issues.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Karla Backman says, “Facilities are busy. They are working hard to care for people, and the ombudsman program can help families process the fears and emotions related to COVID-19 and related restrictions and facilitate communication with facilities.”

Ombudsman advocates are based in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo and Minot. These advocates can be reached at dhsagingombud@nd.gov or by calling 855-462-5465, selecting option 3 and asking for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

