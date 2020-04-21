Federal Aid Coming For Farmers Struggling Amid Coronavirus

The relief program will use funding from the CARES act

UNITED STATES – USDA announcing the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to support farmers and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven met with local producers to take questions on the support program as well as listen to their input on how it should be distributed.

The program will provide $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers who have been struggling amid the pandemic.

Another $3 billion would be dedicated to the purchase of fresh produce, dairy and meat products to be distributed to Americans in need.

“Farmers are now included in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program as well. That was one where they weren’t, they now are. That’s the one that provides $10,000 grant up front, and then a loan of up to $2 million. So they will be eligible for EIDL as we call it,” says Hoeven.