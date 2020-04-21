Gate City Bank Donates Hand Sanitizer to Police Departments

Gate City Bank has also made donations to area schools and food banks.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – With hand sanitizer in short supply, Gate City Bank is making sure those on the front lines have access to it.

Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments all received a donation of hand sanitizer from Gate City Bank.

The bank donated a total of 1,500 mini spray bottles of sanitizer to ensure officers can stay as safe as possible while on the job.

The departments were happy to receive the donations, as long as everyone kept a safe distance apart.

“They were very grateful. Certainly there have been ebbs and flows in the availability of these certain resources and so anytime anyone is willing to provide them at no cost and then also utilize anything that we can acquire we give out to the community as opposed to just keeping it internal,” says Executive Vice President of Retail Banking and Lending Kim Settel.