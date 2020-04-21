J.R. Simplot Moves Up Routine Closure Due To COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In light of the COVID-19 outbreak at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks, J.R. Simplot is moving up its routine shutdown.

The plant was supposed to close for two weeks starting May 7, but it will now close this Thursday for maintenance and cleaning.

The company says zero employees at Simplot food facilities have contracted the virus.

They started visitor and travel restrictions in mid-March.

The company has also required temperature testing of all individuals entering the facility.